Authorities ID man who died after 2 were shot in Shreveport

The Caddo coroner's office says 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. is the man who was fatally shot the night of July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot Saturday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner's office used fingerprints to determine that he is 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr.

He is one of two men who were shot in the upper body while in a car somewhere near Hollywood at Jewella avenues, authorities said.

Shreveport police learned of the shootings when they investigated a report of gunshots about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Flora Street.

Investigators believe the two wounded men drove to a family member's home on Flora Street to get help.

Finney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who was shot, 26-year-old Christopher Hayes, was taken to University Health for treatment of serious wounds that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police still are trying to identify and apprehend a suspect possibly driving an older model silver Cadillac.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.