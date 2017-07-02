Shreveport Aquarium update: Crews working on Wow Gallery

The aquarium will be holding job fairs as the opening date gets closer. There will be about 40 to 50 jobs available. You can visit the Aquarium's website to sign up to get job alerts by email.

Tour gives inside look at work underway at Shreveport Aquarium

The Shreveport Aquarium is getting a little help from some famous friends.

Ongoing work on Shreveport Aquarium means people soon will have another fun way to escape the summer heat.

"It may look like there's a lot of work to be done," spokesman Jake Wood said. "But we have so many crews working all the time so that we are going to open on time just for you guys."

One crew is working on the Wow Gallery, which will be the first thing people see when they enter the new venue.

Workers are putting a coating on the concrete tank to make it watertight and safe for the fish that will be housed there.

Once that is accomplished, thick acrylic windows will be installed.

Then the Wow Gallery tank will be filled and stocked with the first fish visitors will see.

Another crew is working on a touch tank that will simulate a tidal pool. Here, patrons will be able interact with some types of sea life.

One of the most incredible exhibits at Shreveport Aquarium will be the ocean tank that will be home to sea life from Australia's Great Barrier Reef to the Caribbean Sea to the Gulf of Mexico, Wood said.

The exhibit will be a tunnel tank.

"You will actually get to walk right through the middle surrounded by the sea life, and they may think you're the exhibit."

Shreveport Aquarium, located on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport, is expected to open to the public sometime in August.

