Shreveport Aquarium update: Crews working on Wow Gallery

The Shreveport Aquarium is getting a little help from some famous friends.More >>
The aquarium will be holding job fairs as the opening date gets closer. There will be about 40 to 50 jobs available. You can visit the Aquarium's website to sign up to get job alerts by email.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.More >>
