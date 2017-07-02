Woman survives house fire, tells firefighters there was an explosion

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a second house fire reported Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 4800 block of Bethume Drive just after 10:15 a.m. That's in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

Fire crews say smoke and flames were coming out of the one-story home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire just before 10:30 a.m. The homeowner told firefighters that she heard an explosion as she left her house.

SFD is investigating a second fire Dupont Road that was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

