Woman survives house fire, tells firefighters there was an explosion

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Bethume Road. (Source: Craig Beilby, KSLA News 12) Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Bethume Road. (Source: Craig Beilby, KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a second house fire reported Sunday morning. 

Firefighters arrived at the home in the 4800 block of Bethume Drive just after 10:15 a.m.  That's in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood. 

Fire crews say smoke and flames were coming out of the one-story home. 

Firefighters were able to put out the fire just before 10:30 a.m. The homeowner told firefighters that she heard an explosion as she left her house. 

SFD is investigating a second fire Dupont Road that was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. 

No injuries were reported in either fire. 

