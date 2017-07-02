Burned, stabbed body found in Shreveport identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the body found near St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Saturday.

Police found the body of 57-year-old Donald R. Anderson in the 16000 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 3:00 p.m while responding to a tip. Investigators say Anderson's body was found near some railroad tracks close to I-20.

Anderson was taken to University Health hospital for an autopsy. Investigators say he appeared to have been stabbed several times and then set on fire.

His cause of death is still under investigation. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

