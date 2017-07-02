SFD investigating third fire in nearly 12 hours - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD investigating third fire in nearly 12 hours

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Dupont Road. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12) Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Dupont Road. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a third fire in nearly 12 hours. 

Firefighters were called to the home on Dupont Road  around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The home was between Fairy Avenue and Orla Avenue. 

According to firefighters, flames were coming from a bedroom window.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. 

This fire is the third one reported in Shreveport in nearly 12 hours. Shreveport firefighters battled two fires Saturday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m. One fire was reported at Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. The second was reported in the 900 block Captain Shreve Drive.

The fires on Saturday are still under investigation. 

