SFD investigating third fire in nearly 12 hours

Fire crews are on the scene of a major fire at on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews are on the scene of a major fire at on Saturday afternoon.

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a third fire in nearly 12 hours.

Firefighters were called to the home on Dupont Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The home was between Fairy Avenue and Orla Avenue.

According to firefighters, flames were coming from a bedroom window.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

This fire is the third one reported in Shreveport in nearly 12 hours. Shreveport firefighters battled two fires Saturday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m. One fire was reported at Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. The second was reported in the 900 block Captain Shreve Drive.

The fires on Saturday are still under investigation.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.