Police name injured driver after fatal hit and run

Authorities have closed a section of Southbound Interstate 49 after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport police. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit.More >>
Authorities have closed a section of Southbound Interstate 49 after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport police. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd. The children are believed to be traveling with suspect, Joey Faulk, in a 1997 silver Ford-150 vehicle. That vehicle was last known to be traveling south, towards Mobile, Alabama. If you have information related to this Amber Alert, contact the ...More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd. The children are believed to be traveling with suspect, Joey Faulk, in a 1997 silver Ford-150 vehicle. That vehicle was last known to be traveling south, towards Mobile, Alabama. If you have information related to this Amber Alert, contact the ...More >>