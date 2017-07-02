Police name injured driver after fatal hit and run - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police name injured driver after fatal hit and run

Posted by KSLA Staff
The passenger of the red truck was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12) The passenger of the red truck was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-49 as a hit and run. 

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday just south of the Kings Highway exit. Police found a red Ford truck with two people inside. 

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Corey Gilliland. He was taken to University Health with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger inside the truck was dead on the scene. 

Crash investigators believe the truck was heading south on I-49 when it was hit by a white Chevrolet truck. Investigators say it caused Gilliland's truck to lose control. The truck reportedly flipped several times down the interstate and across three lanes of traffic. 

The driver of the white truck left the scene. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the wreck to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. 

