2 shot, 1 dead in Shreveport shooting

Crowd gathers at scene of deadly shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police have confirmed that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 3700 block of Flora Street. That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, one person has died.

Another person has been sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more information becomes available.

