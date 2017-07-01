S. Interstate 49 in Shreveport reopened after fatal crash

Southbound Interstate 49 is now open again after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport police.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit.

A red pickup truck traveling south rolled over. One person is dead and another person has been sent to a hospital in serious condition, according to Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

According to a set of tweets from LA DOTD, drivers were diverted off I-49 at Exit 205 and to enter on the other side of the overpass.

All lanes are opne I-49 South at Exit 205 (Kings Highway). Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 1, 2017

The roadway was closed for a few hours while workers were clearing the scene of the wreck.

