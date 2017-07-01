S. Interstate 49 in Shreveport reopened after fatal crash - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

S. Interstate 49 in Shreveport reopened after fatal crash

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12) (Source: Shayne Wright/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Southbound Interstate 49 is now open again after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport police.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit. 

A red pickup truck traveling south rolled over. One person is dead and another person has been sent to a hospital in serious condition, according to Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. 

According to a set of tweets from LA DOTD, drivers were diverted off I-49 at Exit 205 and to enter on the other side of the overpass.

The roadway was closed for a few hours while workers were clearing the scene of the wreck.

