S. Interstate 49 in Shreveport closed due to fatal crash

Authorities have closed a section of Southbound Interstate 49 after a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Shreveport police.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit.

A red pickup truck traveling south rolled over. One person is dead and another person has been sent to a hospital in serious condition, according to Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

According to a set of tweets from LA DOTD, drivers are being diverted off I-49 at Exit 205 and to enter on the other side of the overpass.

Congestion is minimal. However, the roadway will remain closed until further notice, according to Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

