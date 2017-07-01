Shreveport firefighters battle two fires on Saturday

Shreveport firefighters were busy on Saturday afternoon battling two fires.

Authorities got the call to a fire just before 5 p.m. to Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.

That's near Linwood Public Charter School in Shreveport's W. Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to SFD Chief Scott Wolverton, the fire started on a mattress in a vacant apartment. Neighbors told fire officials that they spotted juveniles discharging fireworks near an apartment before the fire, according to a news release.

The fire then spread from the apartment unit to the complex's attic. It took 12 firetrucks and 40 firefighters to put out the blaze.

Three families were displaced. One was assisted by the Red Cross and two others are staying with relatives.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters also were battling a fire in the 900 block Captain Shreve Drive.

Crews got the call just before 5 p.m. No one was sent to the hospital in that fire.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.