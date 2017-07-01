Body discovered in Shreveport near St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery

Shreveport police have confirmed that they've found a body on Saturday afternoon.

Police first got the call just before 3 p.m near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Texas Avenue (U.S. Hwy 80). That's near St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

According to Caddo911.com, there are 11 units at the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.