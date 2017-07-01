DeSoto Parish man missing, expected to be traveling to Shreveport

Anyone who has seen Hargis is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was reported missing Friday.

Richard Hargis of DeSoto Parish was last seen leaving the AutoZone in the 2500 block of North State Line in Texarkana, Texas.

Hargis is 79 years old and is 5' 7" tall. He was last seen wearing an AutoZone hat and uniform. Deputies say he was driving a new, unmarked, white Dodge Tow Master van.

Hargis is expected to be traveling from Texarkana to Shreveport, according to deputies.

Anyone who has seen Hargis is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956.

