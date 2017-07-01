Man shot in dispute at family reunion in Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded one man at a family reunion south of Shreveport.

Deputies say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9700 block of Wallace Lake Road.

Detectives say Byron Kelly and Robert Charles Woodson had a long-running feud over neighboring property where they both live.

According to detectives, Kelly was leaving his home in his truck and stopped at the gate when he was approached by Woodson. Detectives say the men started to fight when Kelly shot Woodson in the neck.

Kelly reportedly left the property and drove down the street where he called 911. Woodson's family, who were gathered for a reunion at the property, also reported the incident.

Woodson was taken to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrest has been made.

The case is expected to be turned over to the Caddo District Attorney for review.

