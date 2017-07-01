Man shot in dispute at family reunion in Caddo Parish

Caddo Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded one man at a family reunion south of Shreveport.

Deputies say it happened on Wallace Lake Road after an argument broke out between family members.

Detectives on the scene tell us the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. A pick-up truck parked on Mayo Road not far from the reunion is being treated as part of the crime scene.

The sign outside of the reunion read "Woodson Tatum Brown Family Gathering."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

