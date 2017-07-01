Margaritaville-Bossier owner announces leadership change

The owner and operator of Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City has announced a change in leadership.

Bossier Casino Venture Inc. said Friday that Paul Alanis has been elected to succeed Jess Ravich as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ravich has resigned. The announcement did not say why.

Alanis developed the property and now will serve as CEO and chairman, the company said.

Alanis released a statement saying, in part:

"Our company has made enormous progress over the 4 year period we have been operating, but I believe we have yet to realize our full potential. We have established ourselves, but I believe we have yet to realize our full potential ... . I intend to move us aggressively forward in continuing to improve our property and provide the best entertainment experience possible for our loyal customers."

Alanis' LinkedIn page shows he previously led other casino entertainment companies, including Pinnacle Entertainment and Horseshoe Gaming LLC.

