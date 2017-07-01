SWAR amnesty program begins Saturday

The Ashdown Police Department and the Little River County Sheriff's Department have teamed up for an amnesty program to help people pay old fines.

According to a Facebook post by the Little River County Sheriff's Department, the program begins Saturday and will continue until July 31.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant or anyone who has fallen behind on a payment plan for fines can call the District Court Clerk to take advantage of the program. Those paying their old fines during this time will be eligible to have the warrant fee's dropped.

Anyone who is behind on payments or hasn't paid a fine can call the Court Clerk in the Little River County Courthouse to take advantage of the program.

Organizers with both departments say the program is to help those who want to catch up on fines. They say the program will help both agencies collect the fines without making arrests or holding people in jail.

For more information on the program, call the Court Clerk at 870-898-7230.

