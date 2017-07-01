Caught on camera: Bossier City police seek alleged car burglar

Police are trying to identify a man allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in a Bossier City neighborhood. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Surveillance video from June 21 shows the man breaking into cars in Madison Place subdivision, authorities said.

They ask anyone with any information about the burglaries to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

