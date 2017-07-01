Stabbing victim, suspect arrested in Shreveport

Shreveport Police say a man injured in a stabbing is behind bars along with the person accused of stabbing him.

According to police, the suspect and the victim were fighting in the 1600 block of Dickinson Street just before 2:00 a.m Saturday.

Police say the fight escalated and a man was stabbed in the shoulder. According to police the fire department assisted him on the scene, but the victim did not want to go to the hospital or press charges.

Both victim and suspect were arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

No names have been released.

