2 arrested, 1 sought after multiple vehicle thefts

Police have arrested two men and are looking for another in connection with the theft of several vehicles in Natchitoches Parish.

Natchitoches police officers were called to the 100 block of Arthur St. on reports of stolen vehicles on June 20.

The victim told police that someone forced their way into a shop next to the residence and took at 2002 Dodge Dakota, 2 dirt bikes and shop tools.

James Law, 31, and Broderick Sykes, 33, were arrested in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with simple burglary and theft.

Police are now searching for 23-year-old Landan Wyatt. He is wanted for simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about Wyatt’s whereabouts is asked to call NPD at 318-352-8101.

