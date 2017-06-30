Fireworks can be tough for veterans with PTSD

For many, the best part of the Fourth of July are the firework shows, but for veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, it can be the worst part.

According to Dr. James Patterson, the chief of mental health at the Overton Brooks VA Regional Medical Center, 20 percent of veterans who come back from serving our country have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Dr. Patterson said PTSD is a complex mental illness that affects someone who has been impacted by severe stress.

"Fireworks are representations of bombs bursting in mid-air... that's what they are and our veterans experience that for real," Patterson said. "They experience bombs bursting near them. That reactivates PTSD very well, unfortunately."

Dr. Patterson said the best thing people can do is be understanding.

Veterans with PTSD are not going to want to go to a firework show or be around fireworks. More than likely, they just going to want to stay home.

Dr. Patterson said irritability, anxiety, fear, crying or any emotional outburst can be a sign of a reactivation of PTSD.

