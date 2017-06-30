Family fighting for release of Keithville man detained in Guatemala

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

The family of a Keithville man who found himself locked up while on a mission trip in Guatemala is fighting to get him home.

Zach Wilson was only supposed to be in the country for a week back in March, but he hasn't been allowed the leave the country since he was detained at the airport after ammunition was found in his backpack during the screening process at the airport.

His family says it was an honest mistake and he forgot the ammunition was in there from a prior hunting trip back home.

They say the ammo was in checked luggage for the into the country and remained forgotten and undetected until Wilson attempted to board the flight home with it in his carry-on.

Guatemalan officials are reportedly preparing to take the case to trial this fall, but Wilson's family is concerned about his health if he stays in the country for much longer. Zach's mother Rhonna Huffman says, "He's constantly throwing up and with the ulcerative colitis that flared up, when a doctor finally seen him after my plea to the Embassy they put him at stage 2 dehydration and at stage three dehydration you can go into a coma."

They say Wilson suffers a condition that is serious enough to land him in a coma or even lead to his death without proper care and medication.

When Zach is allowed to call, he has just three minutes to speak on the phone. His mother said he called on June 18th, Father's Day and his birthday. Huffman broke down when she spoke to him. Zach reportedly told his mother, "I just want to feel better" as he was ending the call.

Zach's family has started a petition to get a response from the White House. They have also started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Zach's legal fees, medical care in Guatemala, as well as help with family expenses back here at home.

Huffman has contacted congressman and senators representing our area. She has even tried contacting President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. U-S Congressman Mike Johnson of Bossier City is aware of the situation. She was instructed to call the State House for help.

