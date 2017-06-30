TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on LA 3132 after wreck

All lanes are back open after a wreck closed a portion of LA 3132 in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

All lanes reopened after 6:30 p.m. near Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

All lanes are open LA 3132 East at Linwood Avenue. Congestion has reached approximately one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 30, 2017

The wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. on LA 3132.

LA 3132 West is closed at Linwood Avenue due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Linwood Avenue. Congestion has reached I-49. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 30, 2017

DOTD says traffic reached a mile in length.

The right lane opened up around 4:50 p.m.

The right lane has opened leaving the left lane blocked LA 3132 West at Linwood Avenue. Congestion has reached I-49. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 30, 2017

