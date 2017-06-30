TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on LA 3132 after wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on LA 3132 after wreck

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes are back open after a wreck closed a portion of LA 3132 in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

All lanes reopened after 6:30 p.m. near Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. 

The wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. on LA 3132. 

DOTD says traffic reached a mile in length. 

The right lane opened up around 4:50 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly