TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane blocked on LA 3132 after wreck

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A wreck on LA 3132 westbound has caused the left lane to be blocked off Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on LA 3132 at Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Traffic is being diverted onto Linwood Avenue.

DOTD says traffic has reached Interstate 49.

The right lane opened up around 4:50 p.m.

