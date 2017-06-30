TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 lane blocked on LA 3132 after wreck

A wreck on LA 3132 westbound has caused the left lane to be blocked off Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on LA 3132 at Linwood Avenue, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

LA 3132 West is closed at Linwood Avenue due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Linwood Avenue. Congestion has reached I-49. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 30, 2017

Traffic is being diverted onto Linwood Avenue.

DOTD says traffic has reached Interstate 49.

The right lane opened up around 4:50 p.m.

The right lane has opened leaving the left lane blocked LA 3132 West at Linwood Avenue. Congestion has reached I-49. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 30, 2017

