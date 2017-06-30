Fourth of July events around the ArkLaTex

It's time to celebrate our nation's freedom with fireworks, food, and red, white and blue. Here is a look at some of the events and celebrations that will happen this weekend around the ArkLaTex.

Bossier City:

Harrah's Louisiana Downs is hosting the Exotic Animal Races on Tuesday, July 4th. Ostriches and camels will take the post between live horse racing. There will also be a kids area with face painting and food trucks. All you can eat, All day for $24.99.

Shreveport:

Sci-Port in Shreveport will celebrate July 4th with science activities and family entertainment. Families can watch fireworks from the Rooftop Terrace. Tickets are only available online.

The Remington Suite Hotel and Spa will be celebrating the fourth with a rooftop view of the fireworks. The event is free and open to families. There will be outdoor Jenga and barbecue by Rib Tip Express. Firework viewing begins at 9:20 p.m., weather permitting.

Gateway Church will be hosting its Freedom Fest on July 4th. The event starts with a wiffleball tournament at 11:00 a.m. Players need to register to play. The main events get underway at 4:00 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers, bounce houses, a slip and slide and a corn hole tournament. Life-size Connect 4, checkers and pool ball will be available. The event also includes a live DJ and fireworks.

Querbes Tennis Center will host a July 4th mixer for tennis enthusiasts. Food and music will be provided. Cost is $15 a person. All proceeds go towards restoring Querbes through the Querbes renovation project.

Barksdale Air Force Base:

Golfers can participate in the Firecracker Open on July 4th at Fox Run Golf Course. Players can win prizes during the game. The event costs $45 and includes green fee, cart fee, range balls and lunch. Members can sign up for $35. Interested players can sign up at the Fox Run Pro Shop or call 318-456-2263. The open gets started at 8:00 a.m.

Blanchard:

A fireworks show is scheduled at the Northwood Golf Course for July 4th. The event is open to neighboring communities. Mayor Jim Galambos says activities are planned throughout the evening.

Benton:

Eightfold Farms will have a giant, homemade, Slip N Slide open on July 4th. Lunch and water will be provided. Families are asked to bring other beverages. Kids can bring water guns, inner tubes and towels. The slide is open from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

