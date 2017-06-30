10 injured in crash involving SporTran bus

A crash involving a SportTran bus in downtown Shreveport sent several people to different hospitals with minor injuries.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Travis and Edwards Street.

Involved in the crash were a Sportran bus and a red pickup truck.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.

According to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Chief Fred Sanders, a total of ten patients were being treated for minor injuries.

Seven people were taken to different Shreveport hospitals by a total of five ambulances.

Three people were treated at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.