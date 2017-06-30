Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, ramming police unit in chase

After getting to the railroad tracks, police say the driver jumped out of the truck. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Police say the driver tried to drive down the Union Pacific railroad tracks. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR police say Deon Lindsey rammed this officer's patrol car while trying to flee police after a traffic stop. (Source: Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department)

The man who rammed a Texarkana, Arkansas police unit while leading officers on a chase early Friday afternoon is in custody and facing several charges.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when TAPD Officer Chase Dixon tried to stop a brown GMC pickup truck at the intersection of East 9th Street and Lincoln Street.

Police say instead of stopping, 45-year-old Deon Lindsey took off heading north of Oats Street and rammed into another officer's unit at the intersection of Oats and East 19th Street.

The officer was not seriously injured.

From there, police say Lindsey headed for the railroad tracks at 19th and Broad Street and drove along the rails until the truck was too damaged to go any further.

After that, Lindsey allegedly headed for the woods on foot but it wasn't long before officers tracked him down and took him into custody.

Lindsey is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

