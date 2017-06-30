Driver charged in crash that killed East Texas teen

The driver in a crash that killed an East Texas teenager is now behind bars, charged with speeding and intoxication manslaughter.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Melvin Bradshaw of Hallsville, Texas, lost control of his 2003 Ford F-150 as he headed southbound on County Road 4310 around 12:48 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Bradshaw was driving "at a high rate of speed " when he hit a curve and skidded off the road, striking a tree.

One of the passengers, identified as Bobbie Burke, 17 of Gladewater, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradshaw, along with two other passengers, 19-year-old Shalynn Tipton of Longview and 21-year-old Kyler McBride of Hallsville, were taken to Good Shepherd in Marshall.

Bradshaw was later booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, driving with license suspended and speeding. He remains in custody on $125,000 bond.

