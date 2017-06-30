4-time Shreveport felon faces possible life sentence

Shelton Leonard Abercrumbia could recieve a life sentence after being found guilty of multiple charged. (Source: Caddo DA)

A Shreveport man may soon be facing life in prison, following a string of convictions that include second-degree battery on a girlfriend.

Authorities say it took a jury 30 minutes to find 53-year-old Shelton Leonard Abercrumbia guilty of the May 2016 beating that left his girlfriend, Shunte Russell, with severe injuries.

Jurors reportedly determined that Abercrumbia argued with Russell, striking her three times in the face, leaving her with a fractured nose and orbital bone that each required surgery to repair.

Abercrumbia admitted striking Russell because she disrespected him.

According to the District Attorney, under normal circumstances, the sentencing range for the offense is up to eight years.

However, Abercrumbia has prior convictions that prosecutors say allow them to seek a longer sentence. Abercrumbia's prior convictions include possession of cocaine in 2000 and 2008, bank fraud and middle-grade theft in 2006.

Being a four-time felon increases the sentencing range to 20 years to life in prison, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.