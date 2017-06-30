Texarkana man charged with manslaughter following fatal altercation

Travarus Brown was arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal altercation. (Source: TAPD)

A Texarkana man is now behind bars following a fatal altercation.

It happened on Monday, June 26 around 9:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of Washington Street.

Authorities say they were called to the home in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived on the scene, police say they saw 49-year-old James Myer lying on the ground unconscious.

Myer was taken to Wadley Hospital where he later died due to head trauma.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Travarus Brown.

Investigators believe an altercation led Brown to strike Myer causing him to fall onto the pavement.

Brown was arrested Thursday morning, June 29.

He has been charged with manslaughter.

