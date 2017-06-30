KSLA Salutes: The Honor Flight Network

Call it the trip of a lifetime: an all-expense paid trip to visit our nation's war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Sadly, many of our country's veterans will never see the memorials built in their honor. The Honor Flight Network, a national non-profit organization that aims to make that trip possible for veterans.

"We need to honor them every day and thank them for what they have done for our country," said volunteer & The Honor Flight Network's Bookkeeper, Jane Julian.

Julian never served in the military, but she serves our country in a different way for the last six years.

"I'm very emotional about it, and everyone that's involved in Honor Flight is," Julian said. "We wear our hearts on our sleeves where these veterans are concerned."

"They need to see how they are honored by America for the sacrifices that they've made," Julian said.

Since 2005, The Honor Flight Network has made it possible for more than 200,000 veterans to see the memorials free of charge.

"A lot of them just do not have the capability, especially our older veterans, they are too old to travel by themselves or they have a fixed income, they can't afford it," explained Julian.

With 132 chapters in 46 states, where there's a will, Honor Flight will find a way to make these trips happen.

"They (the veterans) are so appreciative, they are greeted by crowds at these memorials who are clapping for them, and who are waving flags, and who are thanking them for holding signs free kisses for veterans, or free hugs for veterans, it's very emotional for them."

With the closest Honor Flight hub in New Orleans, Julian, who helped launch a hub in West Virginia, hopes to one day see one right here in the ArkLaTex.

"I would love to do it but I would need help it is a lot of work it's a lot of organization it's a lot of begging for money a lot of speaking engagements but I would love to see one started."

The group has created additional programs, like their Solo or Lone Eagle programs for veterans who don't live near a hub.

"The program is open to any veteran who ever wore the uniform to serve their country, regardless of where they serve any place any location in any capacity they qualify for an honor flight," Julian said.

From a welcome banquet to police escorts and welcome home gatherings at the airport, every detail of the trip is calculated and designed to treat each soldier as the true American hero that they are.

"There's a lot of tears and there's a lot of laughter during the day."

