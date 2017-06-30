Man shot by Shreveport officers charged with attempted murder

Officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive at 4:42 p.m. Thursday when they encountered 30-year-old Kenny Ruffin, who was reportedly wielding 2 large knives. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The man who was shot by Shreveport police officers as he allegedly threatened them with a knife has been released from the hospital and booked on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

According to booking records, officers responding to a report of an assault in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive on Thursday afternoon arrived to find 30-year-old Kenny Ruffin wielding 2 large knives.

Police say the man allegedly had assaulted multiple AEP-SWEPCO workers, wounding one in the face, before officers arrived.

Then he reportedly threatened Shreveport police officers.

That's when three officers fired their guns multiple times.

Now those three officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

