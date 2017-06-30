Keep your family and pets safe around fireworks

For many people, fireworks are the best part of Fourth of July, but it can also be the most dangerous.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, hundreds of people end up in the emergency room due to firework-related injuries. Curtis Elkins, the owner of Pyromania Fireworks, said people should always read the warning labels and know what the firework is going to do before you light it.

"Find out what the item does," Elkins said. "You need to know whether it's a fountain or if it's going to shoot aerial shells out of it. You need to read the package."

Elkins highly recommends having a water hose or a bucket of water near by just in case of a malfunction or fire.

Also, make sure to check the surrounding area and have the proper distance overhead. Do not launch fireworks too close to trees or power lines.

Elkins said the best and safest place to watch fireworks is from a distance. To avoid lighting multiple fireworks at once, designate only one person to be the lighter.

Below is a list of more firework safety tips from the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry:

Know firework laws in the area

Do not let children play with or ignite fireworks.

Only light one firework at a time

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Never throw or point a firework towards people, animals, vehicles or houses

Unlike people, the loud noises and bright flashes can easily frighten pets.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), people should never use fireworks near pets.

Pets can become frightened or disoriented by the sound. They should be kept away from the noise in an escape-proof home.

Even unused fireworks can pose a danger to pets. Many fireworks contain toxic substances to animals.

