WATCH LIVE: DA releases findings in law enforcement ambush shoot - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

WATCH LIVE: DA releases findings in law enforcement ambush shooting

Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, and Brad Garafola Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald, and Brad Garafola
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

Deputy Brad Garafola with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald of the Baton Rouge Police Department were all shot and killed by Gavin Long last year. 

RELATED: Police ambush shooting

A copy of the report will be made available here

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly