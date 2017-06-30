DA releases findings in Baton Rouge law enforcement ambush shooting

District Attorney Hillar Moore III released the findings Friday into the year-long investigation into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed on July 17, 2016.

All officer-involved shootings are investigated by the District Attorney's Office to determine whether the action was necessary.

"There was no doubt here regarding their justifications," Moore said. "These officers went into a very dangerous and unknown situation and saved lives."

“This horrific event, which took days to collect and months to review, only took thirteen minutes and fifty-five seconds to conclude,” Moore added.

Deputy Brad Garafola with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald of the Baton Rouge Police Department were all shot and killed by Gavin Long last year.

A copy of the report will be made available here.

