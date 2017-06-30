Teen killed in Texarkana rollover crash; was not wearing seat belt

A teenager from Texarkana, Texas was pronounced dead following a rollover crash early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of St. Michael Drive.

According to the passenger in the vehicle, the 17-year-old Houston Hart was heading west on St. Michael Drive between State Line Avenue and Summit Hills Road when he realized he was going to miss an exit and tried to make a hard turn to the right.

Investigators believe Hart’s vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn and went into a skid. The vehicle then struck a curb and rolled over.

According to officials, Hart was thrown fro the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Breanna McCarley survived with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Texarkana, Texas police department is still investigating.

