Teen killed in Texarkana rollover accident; was not wearing seat belt

A teenager from Texarkana, Texas was pronounced dead following a rollover accident early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of St. Michael Drive.

According to the passenger in the vehicle, the teen was traveling west on St. Michael Drive, between State Line Avenue and Summit Hills Road, when he realized he was going to miss an exit, causing him to make a hard turn to the right.

The teen has been identified as 17-year-old Houston Hart.

Investigators believe Hart’s vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn and went into a skid. The vehicle then struck a curb and rolled over.

According to officials, Hart was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Breanna McCarley survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Texarkana, Texas police department is still investigating.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.