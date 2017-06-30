Bossier casino donates nearly 1,500 life jackets to BPSO

Boomtown Casino & Hotel in Bossier City donated more than 1,000 life jackets to the Bossier Sheriff's Office.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, the casino & hotel donated 1,485 life jackets that they no longer needed to the department. Michael Henson, Captain in Charge of the vessel at Boomtown, said this was their way of giving back to the community.

The vests were dropped off Wednesday at the Marine Patrol building at the Arthur Ray Teague substation.

"'Boomtown Cares' - that's our motto, and we care about the people of Bossier City," Henson said. "We're able to donate these as we don't need them anymore on the vessel. We were able to go to the Gaming Board - and our boat in the way it's moored, it's kind of permanently moored - and we're not required to have them anymore. So we as a company wanted to re-purpose them."

The department says the life jackets will be a practical asset for the Sheriff's Office and many other agencies and the public.

"Life jackets save your life," Marine Patrol supervisor, Capt. Donnie Keith. "They save lives of non-swimmers, and they save lives of swimmers. You can only swim so long. If you get in a distressed area - let's say a flood - and you're in swift water, you can only hang on to a tree limb so long."

In a statement, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said he was highly encouraged by the generous donation by Boomtown.

"This is simply an outstanding gesture by Boomtown, and we have already been able to share hundreds of these life jackets with other law enforcement and public agencies here in northwest Louisiana so they can be better equipped to protect and serve. These jackets will certainly go to good use."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.