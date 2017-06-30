Man accused of molesting teen gets 30-year sentence

Eleven months after he was convicted of molesting an underage relative, a Shreveport man learned his fate as a convicted sex offender.

Authorities say 54-year-old Allen Richard Roth faced a possible 99-year sentence when he was tried in July 2016 following his arrest two years earlier for molesting a female relative numerous times between 2003 and 2010.

The victim was not able to discuss the details of the abuse until March 2014, when she was 17. That's when family members notified authorities.

Roth was sentenced on Thursday, June 29, to 30 years in prison at hard labor, at least 25 years of which must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

