Man recovers after drive-by shooting in Shreveport

A man is now recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the eye overnight.

It happened on the 3600 block of West College Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood just after midnight.

Police say a man was walking when another man pulled up beside him and started firing shots.

The gunman was reportedly last seen driving a gray 4-door Chevy.

The victim says he felt a burning sensation in his eye and noticed blood running down his face.

He was taken to University Health for a possible bullet fragment in his eye.

He is expected to be ok.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Crimestoppers.

