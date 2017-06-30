Chris Dorsey name Head Men's Basketball Coach at Centenary

Lyndonville, VT - Chris Dorsey '07 has stepped down from the helm of Hornet Men's Baskeball after three seasons, announces Athletic Director Chris Ummer. Dorsey has accepted the position as Head Men's Basketball Coach at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.

"Chris did an excellent job bringing the men's basketball program back to a competitive level in a short period of time," said Ummer. "His concern for student-athletes and his dedication to improving the community made an extremely positive impact on the college, and he is certainly going to be missed."

Under Dorsey’s leadership, the team compiled an overall record of 33-45 and a North Atlantic Conference record of 29-27. Coach Dorsey, a 2007 graduate of Lyndon State College, guided Lyndon to three consecutive NAC Tournament appearances and competed in the Conference Semifinal game in 2015 and 2017. Three players have been named to the North Atlantic All-Conference teams under his tutelage.

"This is a bittersweet time for me," said Dorsey. "However, I know it's the right decision for me and my family. I will be forever grateful to Athletic Director Chris Ummer for giving me the opportunity to coach at my Alma Mater. The past three years have been a wonderful experience. I will truly miss all the great people that I have developed relationships with at Lyndon State and throughout the local community. I'd like to thank all the student-athletes who have played for me. It was an honor learning from them and I will always remember the great moments we shared as Hornets. We have some phenomenal student-athletes in the men's basketball program and I am certain that they will be successful in their future endeavors. Once a Hornet always a Hornet!"

Prior to the head men’s basketball coach position at Lyndon, Coach Dorsey served as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at the University of Virginia College at Wise, an NCAA Division II institution. Coach Dorsey was instrumental in developing a winning offensive strategy and several all-conference honorees. Committed to academic development, he also advised three Academic All-Americans and five Academic All-Conference selections.

In 2008, he was named the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Strength & Conditioning Coach at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, N.H. In his first year at Daniel Webster, Dorsey helped guide the Eagles to their best overall season, 18-10. He helped foster the greatest turnaround in program history, which included a final-four appearance in the NECC Tournament and Daniel Webster's first-ever trip to the ECAC New England Championship Tournament.

Dorsey, arguably one of the best players to wear the Hornet uniform, was co-captain of the 2004-05 squad which earned the best record in the history of the institution, 23-5. He was also named Lyndon’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2004-05 after topping the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and assists per game (8.4).