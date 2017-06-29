Zeek Woodley signs contract

A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Thursday afternoon.More >>
The man who led law officers on a high-speed chase through multiple parishes Thursday was driving a pickup pulling a piece of equipment on a flatbed trailer.More >>
The man who led law officers on a high-speed chase through multiple parishes Thursday was driving a pickup pulling a piece of equipment on a flatbed trailer.More >>
Storms will become more widespread ahead of a cold front on SaturdayMore >>
Storms will become more widespread ahead of a cold front on SaturdayMore >>
Two people stand accused of negotiating three checks totaling $1,825 on closed bank accounts.More >>
Two people stand accused of negotiating three checks totaling $1,825 on closed bank accounts.More >>
A man is behind bars after police believe he is responsible for the robbery and attempted robbery of two Shreveport businesses Tuesday morning.More >>
A man is behind bars after police believe he is responsible for the robbery and attempted robbery of two Shreveport businesses Tuesday morning.More >>
Three men possibly from East Texas are being sought after a Bossier Parish homeowner was manhandled and tied up Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three men possibly from East Texas are being sought after a Bossier Parish homeowner was manhandled and tied up Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Shreveport man faces 25 to 99 years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a child.More >>
A Shreveport man faces 25 to 99 years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a child.More >>
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office are hoping security video will help lead to the arrests of the people caught on camera trying to break into a Benton area ATM.More >>
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office are hoping security video will help lead to the arrests of the people caught on camera trying to break into a Benton area ATM.More >>
The U.S. Defense Department has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to CSRA's Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City.More >>
The U.S. Defense Department has awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to CSRA's Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at an East Texas prison as a homicide. And they he say he died a day after allegedly being assaulted by his cellmate.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at an East Texas prison as a homicide. And they he say he died a day after allegedly being assaulted by his cellmate.More >>