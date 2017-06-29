Man arrested in connection with pair of business robberies

A man is behind bars after police believe he is responsible for the robbery and attempted robbery of two Shreveport businesses Tuesday morning.

Shreveport officers were called to the Hollywood Food Mart in the 1400 block of Hollywood Ave. around 5 a.m.

Javohnta Giounes, 22, entered the business and demanded money from the store’s register, according to police. Giounes ran away when the clerk was unable to give him any cash.

About 20 minutes later, a second call came into police of an armed robbery of the Circle K located in the 800 block of Olive Street.

Police believe Giounes was responsible for the robbery as he successfully stole an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s cash register.

Police found Giounes Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Youree Drive.

Giounes is booked into Shreveport City Jail and charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.