Man found guilty of molesting child, faces 25-99 years in jail

CONVICTED: Marquell Deonta Williams, 28, of Shreveport, one count each of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man faces up to 99 years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a child.

A three-day trial in Caddo District Court ended Wednesday with an eight-woman, four-man jury convicting 28-year-old Marquell Deonta Williams of one count each of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The child was 11 years old at the time of the first offense, 13 years old when the second assault occurred, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

Williams is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked the night of Dec. 23, 2015, on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, online records show.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 6.

Williams faces at least 25 years in prison.

