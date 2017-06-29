Pair accused of bank fraud

BOOKED: Ronald Gene Daily, 56, of Shreveport, one count of bank fraud and as an in-state fugitive. (Source Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Vivian Kimonah Do, 43, of Arlington, Texas, one count of bank fraud

Two people stand accused of negotiating three checks totaling $1,825 on closed bank accounts.

The woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon; her male counterpart in May.

Online records show 43-year-old Vivian Kimonah Do, of Arlington, Texas, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on one count of bank fraud.

And 56-year-old Ronald Gene Daily, of Shreveport, has remained in that lockup since Caddo sheriff's deputies booked him May 23 on one count of bank fraud and as an in-state fugitive.

Investigators say the transactions occurred at a Wesla Federal Credit Union location.

