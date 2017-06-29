3 burglars manhandle, tie up Bossier Parish homeowner

Three men possibly from East Texas are being sought after a Bossier Parish homeowner was manhandled and tied up Wednesday afternoon.

They are suspected of forcing their way into a residence in the 1800 block of Glen Cove Dr. near Cypress Black Bayou in Benton about 2:20 p.m. that day.

After restraining the homeowner, the trio burglarized his house and fled a short time later.

Detectives think the group targeted the resident, meaning the break-in and assault were not random acts of violence.

A person who was driving to the residence as the burglars were leaving provided authorities with a description of them and their truck.

Investigators now have reason to think the men are from Waskom, Texas, Bossier sheriff's deputies said.

Surveillance cameras at Country Corner caught images of the truck pulling into the parking lot at the store at Linton and Parks roads just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Now authorities are on the lookout for a silver/gray early to mid-2000 Chevrolet extended-cab truck with Texas license plates.

And each of the men is wanted on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.