Shreveport police shoot man who allegedly attacked utility workers, threatened officers

A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by Shreveport police late Thursday afternoon.

LATEST: Police report male suspect assaulted multiple SWEPCO workers w/ knife, tried to charge officers & was shot, expected to be OK. https://t.co/q9UVJRDaMb — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 29, 2017

Officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive at 4:42 p.m. Thursday when it happened, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said..

That is near Querbes Park Golf Course in the Highland neighborhood.

#BREAKING: Shreveport Officer -involved shooting on E Dudley Dr. & Alexander. Ofcrs report man attacked police w/ knife & was shot. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/E0mR3hLSNL — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 29, 2017

Police say the man allegedly assaulted multiple AEP-SWEPCO workers, injuring one in the face, before officers arrived.

Now three Shreveport police officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.