Shreveport police shoot man who allegedly attacked utility worke - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Shreveport police shoot man who allegedly attacked utility workers, threatened officers

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12) (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12) (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by Shreveport police late Thursday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive at 4:42 p.m. Thursday when it happened, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.. 

That is near Querbes Park Golf Course in the Highland neighborhood. 

Police say the man allegedly assaulted multiple AEP-SWEPCO workers, injuring one in the face, before officers arrived.

Now three Shreveport police officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly