Shreveport police say officer shot man who was attacking with knife

A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Thursday afternoon.

The condition of the man who was shot is not yet known.

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive at 4:42 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

That is near Querbes Park Golf Course in the Highland neighborhood.

