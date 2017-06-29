Shreveport police say officer shot man who was attacking with kn - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police say officer shot man who was attacking with knife

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
By KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man who reportedly was trying to attack officers with a knife was shot by a Shreveport police officer late Thursday afternoon.

The condition of the man who was shot is not yet known. 

According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person in the 100 block of East Dudley Drive at 4:42 p.m. Thursday when it happened. 

That is near Querbes Park Golf Course in the Highland neighborhood. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

