Video shows determined criminals trying to break into North Bossier ATM

Video recorded on June 18 just after midnight shows at least two men at the credit union. One is wearing khaki-colored pants, a black jacket, rubber boots, a black mask, black hat, and gloves. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video also shows the same vehicle, a white, 4-door Chevrolet Aveo with a rear spoiler, used in the crime on both nights. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Even though the thieves were disguised, detectives are hopeful someone will recognize the distinctive black jacket with white stars and the numbers “08.” (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office are hoping surveillance will help lead to the arrests of the people caught on camera trying to break into a Benton area ATM.

Investigators say the people see in the security video tried to break into the ATM at Barksdale Federal Credit Union in the 100 block of W. Linton Road in the early morning hours of June 18 and June 19.

The second man is seen wearing a mask, gloves, work boots, dark pants and a black jacket with white stars on the upper front and lower back. Detectives say the jacket also had the numbers 08 in white on both sides of the upper sleeve.

Surveillance video from after midnight the next night shows the two men once again trying to break into the same ATM . One of them is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and tennis shoes. The second man is wearing a black jacket and black pants. Both men are seen in the video wearing black hats and masks.

Investigators say the men damaged the ATM and the office area of the credit union but did not get away with any cash.

Although it appears the masked figures are male, detectives have not ruled out the possibility that there could be a female involved and they say the race of the suspects has not been determined.

Detectives believe as many as four or more people may be involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on the identities of the would-be ATM bandits or who might recognize the car seen in the surveillance video is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

