Manhunt underway in Webster

Authorities are searching eastern Webster Parish for a man who wrecked a vehicle during a chase June 29 after reportedly being on the run for several days, stealing multiple vehicles along the way. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A manhunt is underway in eastern Webster Parish for a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The search began a vehicle authorities were chasing on U.S. Highway 79 wrecked near a truck stop on U.S. Highway 79 between Minden and Homer.

The man has been on the run for several days and has been stealing multiple vehicles along the way, Webster sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Igo said.

The suspect is wanted on multiple charges by Louisiana State Police, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Homer and Minden police departments.

He fled into woods after the wreck about eight miles northeast of Minden.

That's where authorities are searching.

