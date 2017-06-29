Manhunt ends with capture of suspect in Webster Parish

Authorities are searching eastern Webster Parish for a man who wrecked a vehicle during a chase June 29 after reportedly being on the run for several days, stealing multiple vehicles along the way. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Authorities captured the subject of a manhunt Thursday afternoon in eastern Webster Parish.

The search began when a vehicle authorities were chasing on U.S. Highway 79 wrecked near a truck stop on U.S. Highway 79 between Minden and Homer.

The driver fled into woods after the wreck about eight miles northeast of Minden.

The man had been on the run for several days and had been stealing multiple vehicles along the way, Webster sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Igo said.

Now he is wanted on multiple charges by Louisiana State Police, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office and the Homer and Minden police departments.

